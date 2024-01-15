More frustration for boss Jon Brady as key trio join Cobblers' injury list

Jon Brady has spoken of his ongoing frustration with the injury situation that continued to hit the Cobblers squad.

Already without a clutch of key players, including central defender Sam Sherring, midfielder Ben Fox and left-back Ali Koiki, three more players suffered injuries in training last week ahead of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Midfielder Jack Sowerby, defender Akin Odimayo and striker Danny Hylton were all ruled out of the clash with the Latics for varying reasons, and it appears likely they could be out of action for a number of weeks.

It means Brady's options were once again limited in terms of selection at the weekend, but it is something he has had to become used to.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was pleased with the performance of his depleted squad in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wigan (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Saturday was a tough one to take, with seven players out," said the Cobblers boss. "And four or five of those ar hugely influential players.

"Again, it is just really frustrating and really hard to take at times.

"Because you then turn to the bench and see what Wigan have got, they can put three top-class attackers on, and I can turn to the bench and I have Louis (Appere) who is really good, but that is all I can make in terms of an offensive sub."

Brady was staying tight-lipped over the extent of the fresh batch of injuries, just saying: "One or two are longer term, one or two are shorter term..."

The Town boss also wouldn't be drawn on whether or not the club will be venturing into the transfer market during the January window.

Despite the lack of numbers, the Cobblers turned in a hard-working performance to earn a point against a classy Wigan side, and Brady was delighted with the efforts of his players against a team he says 'are on a different page' to Town in terms of recruitment.

"We have resilience and long may that continue," said the Town boss.

"Fair play to Shaun Maloney and the way they play and what they try to do, but they certaonly have players who can handle the ball that well.

"You know, they have Liam Morrison at the back who they bring in from Bayern Munich, you know they are on a different page to us in terms of what they can get in.

"The goal we conceded was a bit sloppy and we shouldn't have allowed them in, but to restrict them to minimal efforts on goal, that was a really pleasing thing.

"We had some moments in the final third, but I felt our decision-making wasn't at its best.