More frustration as Cobblers are denied by dogged Dons in Sixfields stalemate

The home side made nearly all of the running and there was no lack of effort, but they were again devoid of guile and creativity in attack and struggled to turn possession and pressure into clear-cut chances.

This was their third draw in a row and second successive 0-0 at Sixfields.

Town started brightly enough but their early pressure did not yield an opening goal and the first-half ended in stalemate, making it the seventh successive home game in which they have failed to score before half-time.

Cobblers midfielder Marc Leonard in action during the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

The injury problems piled up for manager Jon Brady with Shaun McWilliams and Ben Fox going off in a second-half that was again dominated by the Cobblers without anything of note to seriously worry Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev.

Fortunately, other results went Northampton’s way and they are now level on points with Carlisle United in third, but they can only rely on that for so long and soon results will need to improve.

Brady freshened things up by making four changes from the team that drew with Rochdale.

Ali Koiki returned from suspension, Tete Yengi made his first start for the club and Marc Leonard and Harvey Lintott were also recalled. Tyler Magloire, Jack Sowerby, Josh Eppiah and Louis Appéré dropped out.

Cobblers were quick to get going at Sixfields and almost struck inside 45 seconds when McWilliams broke at speed and fed Mitch Pinnock, whose pass deflected out to Sam Hoskins and his shot was saved at the near post by Tzanev.

Leonard worked space for a shot with smart footwork on the edge of the box but it was straight at Tzanev, and Wimbledon’s busy goalkeeper continued to thwart Cobblers with a terrific save on 20 minutes, somehow denying Jon Guthrie at close quarters following Pinnock’s dangerous free-kick.

Tzanev made a more routine stop when Fox glanced a tame header towards the bottom corner, and Town then began to lose some of their early momentum as chances dried up and Wimbledon worked themselves into the game.

Dons did not create a chance of note though and the half ended goalless, and the second period started with the same lack of urgency and quality, prompting Brady to introduce Appéré and debutant Will Hondermarck.

Pinnock smacked a shot high and wide from 30 yards and Hoskins’ flicked header landed kindly for Tzanev, but Cobblers were labouring in attack again, just as they did against Rochdale and Walsall, and goalmouth action was hard to come by.

There were moments of excitement and the substitutes did lift Town’s performance, but injuries punctuated their progress and Wimbledon were defending stoutly, with Hodnermarck’s late shot, which deflected just wide, the last time they really threatened the Dons goal.

Match facts

Cobblers: King, Lintott, Sherring, Guthrie, Koiki, McWilliams (Hondermarck 56), Leonard, Fox (Sowerby 72), Pinnock (Wright-Phillips 67), Hoskins, Yengi (Appéré 56) Subs not used: Maxted, Magloire, Eppiah

Wimbledon: Tzanev, Gunter, Woodyard ©, Janneh (Jaiyesimi 57), Pearce, Little, Currie, Kalambayi, Al-Hamadi (Pell 88) Chislett (McAteer 82), Davison

Subs not used: Broome, Brown, Marsh, Pierre

Referee: Carl Brook

Attendance: 5,041