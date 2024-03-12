Moore says there's 'so much more to come' after making his Cobblers debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Moore says there is ‘so much more to come’ after he made his full debut for the Cobblers on Saturday.

The 31-year-old accepted the blame for Elias Kachunga’s early goal but he was otherwise satisfied with his performance.

"I'm honest with myself,” he said. “I'm pleased with how today went and to get the minutes in my legs but there's so much more to come. You can train all you want but there's nothing like game-time and there's lots of things I'd like to improve.

"I need to get better physically and mentally. My positioning can get better. You train in small spaces and it's different 11 v 11, and obviously fitness will improve with every game that I play.

"When you first come in, everything feels frantic. You need to clear your head. I was a bit rushed in my play in the first half but the second half was better and these are all things that will come in time.

"When you've been out for as long as I have, you have to expect that some things will not be 100 per cent but we will get there. I'm already switched on for recovery now. I'm going to recover as quickly as I can and give myself the best opportunity to go again.”

Kachunga escaped Moore’s attention to open the scoring after 16 minutes at the Abbey Stadium.

Moore added: "It's sometimes difficult to move on when you feel you've made a mistake but I've stepped foot back on a football pitch and there were times when I thought I was never going to do that again.