Defender Liam Moore should be fit for Cobblers’ trip to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

The 31-year-old centre-back came off injured during Tuesday’s defeat to Blackpool but manager Jon Brady confirmed it was only cramp and he’s in contention to play at Adams Park.

Brady also hopes the likes of Jack Sowerby, Sam Hoskins and Shaun McWilliams are now somewhere close to full match sharpness having eased them back from injury.

"Liam's absolutely fine,” said the Town boss. “It was just a bit of cramp. I think we'll be as we were.

"You need your players to be fit and strong and that dictates what you want to do. We have had to build players up and I don't think you can judge players until you have got them through three 90 minutes. That's when they get their sharpness back and hopefully we are building towards that point.”

Wycombe were struggling towards the bottom end of League One until recently but three wins in their last four have lifted them away from trouble and they will go above Cobblers with victory this weekend.

"Wycombe are a totally different team now,” Brady added. “They recruited really strongly in the January window and they've picked up some excellent results – beating Peterborough 5-2 and drawing with Oxford.

"They are very dangerous at home and we've got to make sure we're really strong and solid and we also want to open them up. It'll be a tough game and they have improved a lot.