MK Dons v Northampton Town LIVE: Updates and team news from final pre-season friendly
Keep up to date with events from Stadium MK on our live blog here...
MK Dons v Cobblers LIVE
8’ GOAL! 1-0 Cobblers (Pinnock)
Town strike first and it’s a terrific goal. Slick football through the middle as Sowerby finds Odimayo, who sits down two defenders in the box before seeing a shot blocked. Rebound falls to Pinnock though and he volleys into the ground and back up and over the goalkeeper. Hit the underside of the bar on its way in.
5’
MK Dons with the first danger moment but offside flag was up well before the ball hit the net. Been a gentle start otherwise.
2’
Cobblers 3-5-2 as we thought. Odimayo and Koiki the wing-backs. Leonard in midfield with Sowerby and Pinnock. Bowie and Simpson leading the line.
0’
Away we go!
Cobblers are wearing the new home kit that was unveiled earlier today
It’s a lovely afternoon in MK. Warm and sunny. Here come the teams....
With Leonard’s arrival today, and the addition of Simpson earlier in the week, Cobblers’ squad looks strong, balance and deep. Brady would perhaps want another wide/attacking player to have all basis covered.
Another goalkeeper is a possibility too, although the coaching staff rate young James Dadge. Keeping him as number two means the club would also retain the emergency GK loan option should Burge suffer an injury.
Notable that Cobblers are starting with a back three (Sherring, Guthrie, Monthe). Good chance that that’ll be the formation of choice for the season ahead, at least to start with...
Here’s Jon Brady on the return of Marc Leonard
Still no Harvey Lintott. He felt a reocurrence of the injury from the end of last season and is being managed at the moment. Hylton, Haynes and Magloire are all out for th forseeable future.