Dara Costelloe

MK Dons and Wigan Athletic have reportedly entered the race to sign Dara Costelloe from Burnley.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international impressed on loan with Cobblers last season, scoring six goals in 15 games, and he’s seemingly attracted plenty of interest this summer as a result. Beaten play-off finalists Leyton Orient, now under new ownership, were linked with Costelloe last week.

As reported by journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley are in discussions to send the 22-year-old forward for another spell in the third tier. Kevin Nolan has made no secret of his wish to bring Costelloe back to Sixfields, which would delight many Cobblers fans, but at this stage that appears unlikely given the amount of competition for his signature.

This week, Nixon has reported that MK Dons have ‘big cash’ to spend this summer and are hoping to talk the Irish attacker into dropping down to League Two, potentially in a permanent deal. Dons have been busy this window already, signing forwards Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Aaron Collins, and full-back Gethin Jones.

And Wigan are also interested in Costelloe. He's said to be on Ryan Lowe’s ‘radar’ and it’s believed that Burnley are willing to let the forward go, although it remains to be seen whether they will accept a permanent offer.