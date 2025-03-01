Mixed emotions for Nolan after Cobblers let lead slip at Exeter
Dara Costelloe slotted Town into a deserved lead shortly before half-time and the visitors looked on course for their fourth win in six games, but Sonny Cox levelled with just three minutes to play.
"The manner of the goal that we conceded is obviously disappointing,” admitted Nolan. “They changed it up and played a bit differently and they got their reward for it but I felt we had enough chances and opportunities to be out of sight by then.
"But it’s still a great point away from home and we shouldn’t take anything away from that. I know Exeter are in and around us but we are still looking up and it’s another point and we have to respect that.
"I said to the lads, I know we’re all disappointed to draw but it’s a good point away from home and I thought for 75 minutes it was a solid all-round performance. We just had to change a few players in the second half because some of the lads haven’t had the minutes they need and they were feeling it, but I thought we deserved the three points.”
