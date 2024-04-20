Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was frustrated after his side’s home campaign at Sixfields ended with a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Exeter City on Saturday.

Luke Harris steered Exeter into a 20th minute lead before Cobblers were handed the initiative by Ryan Woods’ foolish red card, but they could not take advantage as Will Aimson won it late on after Jon Guthrie had levelled.

"I actually thought we started really well,” said Brady. “For 10 or 15 minutes we dominated the game, we stepped onto them and we had most of the ball.

"Exeter haven't lost away from home since Christmas and they got back into it but we really stepped on the gas and we've hit the post and had shots cleared off the line.

"The goalkeeper's put one onto the bar and another shot hits Kieron (Bowie) on the chest when it was going in so we should have scored two or three in that period, but we gave away a real sloppy goal for the first one.

"They then have a man sent off and they sit behind the ball and we get it back to 1-1 but did we really test their goal enough? But then we give another goal away. We go to clear the ball and it hits their player on the foot and goes in.