Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was ultimately pleased with a point even if he admitted to feeling a tinge of frustration after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with 10-man Bolton Wanderers.

The promotion-chasing visitors started the game as firm favourites but Kieron Bowie fired Cobblers into an early lead before Wanderers midfielder George Thomason was sent off for a wild challenge on Aaron McGowan.

Town had chances to extend their lead but Bolton responded well in the second half and rescued a point thanks to a 74th minute header from Carlos Mendes Gomes.

"It's a bit bittersweet really because we feel like we should have won the game," admitted Brady. "But we had spoken to the players about us representing ourselves better because we were disappointed with our last couple of performances.

"Today we were back to representing us better and playing more like what the fans are used to and I felt that was really important. I thought the way we set up structurally was really good and it worked in that first half and that's down to the players and their attitude.

"Even with 10 men, Bolton have so much quality – you only have to look at the players they brought on. They could be a Championship club by the end of the season.