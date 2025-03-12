Mixed emotions as Brackley pick up creditable point at King's Lynn

Gavin Cowan (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan admitted there were mixed emotions following Tuesday's goalless draw at King's Lynn Town.

The Saints produced another impressive performance, picking up a point against their Vanarama National League North promotion rivals.

But Brackley, who slipped from top to second in the standings thanks to Scunthorpe United's win, felt they were deserving of a victory after a strong second-half showing.

"It's a really tough place to come," said Cowan. "It's a full-time team, really well drilled so we expected nothing less.

"We're probably slightly disappointed because we felt like we were the better team, certainly in the second half.

"The whole game was a real battle but we felt like we'd done enough to win the game with the second-half performance.

"We all thought the shot from Lowey (Matt Lowe) was in but he managed to hit the post and the crossbar.

"We had a couple of pull-backs where we weren’t arriving like we normally would in the box.

"For me, there was also a stonewall penalty and I'd like to see it back. I think they'll be quite thankful we didn't get that decision.

"We do feel a bit aggrieved but when you look at the bigger picture, it's a really difficult place to come on a Tuesday night against a really well drilled, excellent team.

"We're somewhat pleased but also a little bit aggrieved."

Brackley were resilient on the road once more as they kept King's Lynn out.

And Cowan said: "It's another clean sheet and I thought we defended brilliantly because they're particularly strong at set pieces and restarts.

"We knew what we were going to be in for, and credit to the lads because they were absolutely superb to a man.

"They stuck to our process and the levels of focus and concentration were excellent.

"If you come here and get a 0-0 on a Tuesday night, a lot of teams would be thankful for that at this stage of the season."

Next up for Brackley is a home game against ninth-placed Buxton on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

"Everyone keeps telling me about how tough the run-in is for everyone and we understand how tough every game is in this league," Cowan said.

"You look at the results again in midweek and everyone's taking points off guys in the top seven.

"We're just really focused on what we're doing, trusting our process, making sure no one goes on their own agenda.

"The lads' application and attitude on Tuesday was brilliant.

"You have to respect a point in such tough circumstances against really good teams."

Cowan was delighted with the support his side received on Tuesday night and is looking forward to more of the same at St James Park on Saturday.

"The fans again were immense," Cowan said. "To see them come to Tuesday's game in their numbers is amazing stuff.

"So many people have been saying they're watching and I know everyone will be out there again against Buxton so I'm looking forward to seeing them all there."