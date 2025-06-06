Mitch Pinnock finds new home in League Two after turning down Northampton Town offer

Mitch Pinnock

Mitch Pinnock has a new home after his decision to turn down a contract offer from the Cobblers.

The 30-year-old is returning League Two Bromley after making eight appearances for the club in 2014/15. He played 200 times across four years for Northampton and was offered a new deal at the end of the season but turned it down in order to be closer to home.

Pinnock, who becomes Andy Woodman’s first signing of the summer, said: “The reason I chose Bromley was because after meeting with the manager and the chairman, I was excited about the future ambitions for the club. What I can bring to the team is experience of getting promoted out of League Two and on the pitch, I can bring energy, creativity and character. I’m buzzing to be back and I can’t wait to see the fans during pre-season. We’ve got an exciting season ahead.”

A Bromley statement said: “After his first spell at the club, which included loans away at Concord Rangers and Tonbridge Angels, Pinnock went on to play for Maidstone United, Dover Athletic and Kingstonian before returning to the EFL in 2018, joining League One AFC Wimbledon.

“Our new arrival made over 50 appearances for the Dons before swapping England for Scotland, joining Premiership side Kilmarnock where he’d make 37 appearances in his first and only season at the club.

“In June 2021, Pinnock returned to England and signed for Northampton in League Two and was part of the side that gained promotion to the third tier in 2023. The midfielder was instrumental that season and was also recognised in the League Two Team of the Season. Last season was another standout campaign for Pinnock as he reached 200 appearances for the Cobblers before clinching their Player of the Season award.”