Misfiring strikers have the backing of Cobblers team-mates

Nicke Kabamba.

Cobblers' misfiring strikers have the full backing of stand-in skipper Fraser Horsfall and the rest of their team-mates.

Nicke Kabamba and Kion Etete have yet to score in the league for the club, while Danny Rose netted his only goal of the season over a month ago and Benny Ashley-Seal hasn't scored since the opening day of the season.

It was another frustrating afternoon for Etete at Hartlepool United on Saturday, and neither Ashley-Seal nor Kabamba had any joy as late substitutes.

"It's easy to say just score but it's the hardest thing to do in football and we know as a team, all over the pitch, including set-pieces, we need to score more goals," admitted Horsfall.

"All the strikers here - Kion, Danny, Benny and Nicke - know that as well but I feel like that when one goal goes in, things will get a lot easier.

"Maybe it'll just be a little ricochet or a bit of luck because it hasn't quite been going our way at the moment but hopefully it will come."

Horsfall was named vice-captain at the start of the season but he's currently doing the main job with regular skipper Joseph Mills out injured.

And with that comes added responsibility.

“I like having the responsibility as captain and I think everyone has to take responsibility,” Horsfall added.

“Being a bit younger than most of the other players, I feel it’s a good thing for me and now we’re going through a bit of a difficult patch, it’s down to me as the captain to get the lads up for it and help us turn things around.

"It's still early in the season and the spirit is high within the group. No-one has fallen out and we're behind all of the strikers and everyone in the team.

"We back each other to score goals and win games and it's just about getting that first one and the confidence will come back.