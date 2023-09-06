Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted it was tough going for his side against a high quality Oxford United outfit in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening.

The U’s made 10 changes but still named a strong team that included the likes of Mark Harris, Kyle Edwards, Josh Murphy and Josh McEachran, and the visitors duly eased to victory at Sixfields after Tyreece Simpson’s early penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris scored twice, including one from the spot himself, and Edwards added another in a 3-1 victory as both teams opened their Southern Group F campaign in the EFL Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady gives instructions during the EFL Trophy match between Northampton Town and Oxford United at Sixfields on September 05, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"We made changes and moved things around but it's square pegs in round holes unfortunately,” said Brady, who started Harvey Lintott on the right wing and Manny Monthé at left-back. “We tried to have a look but it didn't quite work and we can only do what we can in certain situations.

"I think the best thing we can take out of the game tonight was that we got minutes into players and built up their fitness. That was probably one of the most important things and the subs were all pre-planned. I said before the game that I have to protect a lot of players and look after players due to the size of our squad and that's what we did tonight.