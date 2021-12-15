Minimal match day changes at Sixfields as Plan B regulations take effect in England

Sixfields Stadium

The club has updated its matchday regulations in light of England moving into the Covid Plan B measures laid out by the Government.

Town host Barrow in a Sky Bet League Two encounter on Saturday (ko 3pm), but in essence not too much will change for supporters due to Sixfields being an outdoor all-seater venue with a capacity of fewer than 10,000.

The one major change is that visitors to the ground will have to wear a face mask in the west stand concourse - when not consuming food or drink - and other indoor areas such as the club shop, ticket office and toilets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club statement read: "Following the announcement from the UK Government on COVID Plan B measures, Northampton Town can provide supporters with the following information in relation to the matchday arrangements in place for anyone attending fixtures at Sixfields.

"No Covid pass, evidence of vaccination status or proof of a negative test result is required to attend matches at Sixfields.

"Face coverings are required in indoor areas apart from hospitality settings.

"So supporters are required to wear face coverings on the West Stand concourse (unless consuming food or beverages), when in toilets or other indoor areas of the stadium including the club shop and ticket office.

"However, face coverings will not be required in Carr’s Bar, hospitality suites or when consuming food or beverages on the West Stand Concourse.

"Face coverings are not required in outdoor areas and are therefore not required in any open air part of the stadium.

"We will continue to stage matches as safely as possible and as such, we encourage supporters to continue following public health guidance when at Sixfields, when travelling to and from the game or when visiting the ticket office or club store.