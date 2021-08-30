Mills set for long lay-off after confirmation of ankle fracture

Joseph Mills.

Cobblers captain Joseph Mills is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines after it was confirmed that he has fractured his ankle.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury in the second-half of Saturday's game at Crawley Town when going to make a last-ditch defensive tackle,

He was stretchered from the field and then taken to hospital, and it was confirmed on Sunday evening that he has fractured his ankle.

It is too early to put a date on his return but manager Jon Brady is understandably distraught to lose his captain for so long.

"It is really tough news for Millsy and the club we will miss him," he said.

"He is our captain and time and again he puts his body on the line for the club. Typical of him, it was a very brave tackle from him yesterday and unfortunately that is when he was injured.

"We wish him the speediest of recoveries and the club and our medical staff will work with him and offer him all the support we can to help him get back in the quickest possible time.

"He is a tough lad, not just physically but mentally too and knowing Millsy, he will be back declaring himself fit and available as soon as is humanly possible and we look forward to that happening.