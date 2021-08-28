Mills 'rushed to hospital' after picking up nasty injury at Crawley

Joseph Mills is stretchered off the pitch. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers captain Joseph Mills was quickly whisked off to hospital after suffering a nasty looking injury during Saturday's League Two encounter with Crawley Town, manager Jon Brady has confirmed.

The 31-year-old was involved in a heavy collision when he came across to produce a superb defensive tackle on a Crawley attacker midway through the second-half.

After receiving extended treatment from the physio, Mills was fitted with a leg brace and lifted onto a stretcher before being taken from the field.

It is too early to say how serious the problem might be but Brady was understandably concerned and worried for his skipper.

"He's been taken to hospital," confirmed Brady. "I don't want to say too much at the moment but it's serious enough for him to be rushed to hospital.

"He's put his body on the line for the team there - it was one hell of a tackle covering around the defence. It was wholehearted effort to block an attack on the edge of the box.

"It's just disappointing and I feel really deflated because he's our captain and he's been taken to hospital and it hurts."

Mitch Pinnock, who was on the pitch at the time, added: "He's a great captain and I know he was injured last season so fingers crossed it's not too bad.

"We're not too sure what's up with him just at the moment but we wish him all the best and hope he recovers quickly."