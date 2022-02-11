Mills ready to fight for his spot in the team after returning to action

Joseph Mills is ready to fight for his place in the starting line-up after returning from a long-term injury this week.

Mills has been on the bench several times recently but only made it onto the pitch against Newport County in midweek, replacing Ali Koiki for the final few minutes.

However, winning his place back on a permanent basis will be easier said that done given the form of Koiki and Town's other defenders.

Joseph Mills.

“For sure, there’s work for me to do,” Mills admitted. “I was never going to come straight back in and walk into the team.

“We have 11, 12, 13, 14 players who have played consistently and are performing at a high level.

“All I can do is show what I can do on the training pitch, be good in and around the place, and help the younger players, which I always try and do.

“Then, when I get my chance, I will try and take it with both hands. Hopefully I can play a pivotal role over the rest of the season.”

Mills' experience and leadership will be invaluable to Jon Brady and the Cobblers as they look to push their promotion challenge over the line.

"If I can play my part and help the team when I'm needed, then that's the plan," the 32-year-old added. "I've worked really hard to make sure that, when I'm called upon, I'm ready to go.

"It's a long season. You're not going to win or lose promotion on a single game but if we can just keep ticking over and churning out results, I'm sure the fans will help push us to where we want to be.

"I came through the game fine. I always try to keep myself in good shape andI know my body now and I know what I can do and what I can't do and what will make me stronger.