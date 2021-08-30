Mills' injury could force Brady to make a late move in the transfer market

Joseph Mills is stretchered off.

The serious injury suffered by defender Joseph Mills on Saturday could force Jon Brady to make a late move in the transfer market ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Brady had seemed content with his squad ahead of Saturday's trip to Crawley Town following the addition of 12 new faces over the summer.

But he did also say that the club were 'ready' to act should their hand be forced, and Mills' injury might just have done that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town's skipper looks set to miss a few months at least after fracturing his ankle, leaving Ali Koiki as the only recognised left-back at the club.

The transfer window shuts at 11pm on Tuesday evening, shortly after Cobblers play Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Trophy.

"We will have to look at the back-line," said Brady. "That might be something we consider, especially with Millsy being rushed to hospital.