Mills feared for his career after suffering serious injury against Crawley

Joseph Mills.

There was a split-second when Joseph Mills feared for his playing career in the moment he suffered a serious injury against Crawley Town back at the end of August.

The Cobblers skipper received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off during the second-half of Northampton's goalless draw at the Broadfield Stadium.

The 32-year-old is gradually working his way back to full fitness and whilst no timeframe has been put on his return, manager Jon Brady suggested it would be 2022 before he steps back out onto the pitch.

However, given Mills' fears at the time of his injury, that would represent a success.

"It's actually progressing really well," Mills told the Cobblers show on BBC Radio Northampton. "I'm doing a lot of rehab at the moment in terms of lower leg weights and I've also started on the anti-gravity treadmill.

"I'm up and mobile and I'm running but not out on the grass just yet. It was not a nice injury at the time because I instantly heard the snap and it's probably one of the worst feelings for a footballer, especially for me having come off a bad injury last season.

"To know straightaway that it was another bad one, it was really hard to take. It's the first time I've laid on a football pitch and thought 'if this doesn't go well, it could be make or break' so in that moment it was really tough."

Mills sustained the injury when making a vital last-ditch defensive challenge, something he would have no hesitation in doing again if a similar situation presented itself.

"I don't regret the challenge," he added. "I'll always put my body on my line for the team whatever the situation - I have done for my whole career and will do until I retire. If you only play at 90 per cent and you're not giving it everything, you're in the wrong sport.