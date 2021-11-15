Mills 'can't speak highly enough' of Cobblers boss Brady

Captain and manager.

Cobblers captain Joseph Mills has heaped praise on manager Jon Brady for his support and help during his time on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old has been out for nearly three months and will not return for at least another few weeks due to a fractured ankle.

"I can't speak highly enough of the manager and how he's been with me," said Mills. "He called me as soon as I got the prognosis and he offered to drive down and come and see me.

"Not just as a manager, as a person he's been superb since he came into the building and I'm just trying to get as fit as I can for the back end of the season to repay the faith he's shown in me."

Mills has kept himself involved with the squad during recovery, and he's had a close-up view of the impressive progress made on the pitch.

He added: "I did an interview a couple of weeks into the season and it surprised me back then just how well the new players had fitted in and bought into what the club wanted to achieve.

"The staff did a very good job of bringing in the right characters. We went to an army camp in pre-season, which was brutal, but it brought out the best in everybody there and pulled us closer together.

"We hit the ground running and we picked up points, even if the performances weren't always the best. The dressing room has just gelled more and more and it's nice for me to stay in contact on the group chat - that can be lively at times!