Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw has hinted that key striker Sam Nombe could make a surprise return in today's game against Northampton (2pm kick-off).

Nombe scored 15 goals last year and started the new season with an opening day double against Port Vale but he was then ruled out for ‘months’ after tearing his hamstring in Rotherham’s second match of the campaign. However, it seems he could be back ahead of schedule.

“Watch this space,” said Hamshaw at his press conference this week. “Wait and see. He's a massive player for us. I think that if Northampton Town saw him involved on Saturday, they wouldn't like it. I know that if I were up against him, I wouldn't like it. The quicker we can get Sam back, the better. If you'd asked Sam, he'd have told you he was ready three weeks ago. We are getting people back and we are getting somewhere.”

Rotherham head to Sixfields in desperate need of a positive result having collected just eight points and two wins from their opening 10 League One games.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Kev (Nolan),” added Hamshaw. “We played together in the England setup when we were young and he obviously had a fantastic career and he’s doing really well as a manager. He’s put his imprint on his team.

"We played them at the back end of last season and I think there were things we were both unhappy about on the day, but they’ll be a different proposition this weekend, as will we be.

"Kev is a great bloke and I wish him all the success but only after Saturday. He’ll be wanting to beat me just as much as I’m wanting to beat him. Hopefully, come 4pm, we will be celebrating three points.”