Midfielder suffers horror injury playing for Birmingham City against Newcastle United in FA Cup
The 23-year-old, who made the permanent move to St Andrews last summer after two years on loan at Sixfields from Brighton, was caught on the knee by Newcastle’s Lewis Miley after he slid in to make a challenge during the fourth round tie.
Leonard needed gas and air and was tended to by several medics for seven minutes before being stretchered off. The tie was level at 2-2 at the time before Newcastle scored a late winner to secure their place in round five.
“He’s just got a bad gash to the knee,” said Blues manager Chris Davies on Leonard. “I don’t think there was any malice from the opposition player, he’s just sort of jumped over him and caught his knee. Whether there’s any issue there I’m not sure, but it was a deep gash to the knee.”