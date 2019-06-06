Midfielder McCormack confident he can keep up his winning streak with the Cobblers

Alan McCormack is on a winning streak, and he wants to keep that going at the Cobblers.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract on Wednesday, opting for life at the at the PTS Academy Stadium after being released by Luton Town.

Alan McCormack helped Luton Town to the Sky Bet League One title last season

McCormack spent two fruitful years at Kenilworth Road, helping the Hatters win back-to-back promotions as they finished Sky Bet League Two runners-up in 2018, and then won the league one title last season.

The Dubliner has enjoyed those seasons of success, and he believes he can continue to be a winner at the Cobblers.

Defensive midfielder McCormack says he was impressed by what Keith Curle had to say when the pair met, and that the Cobblers boss convinced him the best option for him to take was at the PTS.

"When I spoke to Keith, I think the all-round package of the club had the biggest impression on me," said McCormack, who has also won promotions in the past with Swindon Town and Brentford.

"It was about how he wants to play football, where he wants to bring the club, where he wants to go, and in my eyes it is a club that is going to fight for promotion next season.

"That was a big box I wanted to tick, because I want to go again and win more, because when you get into a habit of winning things and you have a little bit of success, you want more of it.

"We spoke about that at length, and this move just ticked all the boxes for me. It is something I wanted to do, and in the end it was a pretty easy decision."

Stepping back down to the fourth tier is also not an issue for McCormack, who made the same decision two years ago when he left Brentford to sign for Luton, and that didn't work out too badly!

"The past two years at Luton have been pretty incredible," said the Irishman, who started with Dublin club Stella Maris before moving to England as an 18-year-old and signing for Preston North End.

"I joined the club and they were in league two, but how I felt when I went in there is similiar to how I feel here, about where the manager wants to be, and he has a vision.

"He knows exactly what he wants and I think that is key to performing on a Saturday when the manager does that Monday to Friday.

"The past two years have been amazing, and it is something I want to keep going, as I am not getting any younger and you are a long time retired.

"When I do retire, and when I do finish playing, I want to have as many promotions and stories to be able to tell the kids as possible.

"I want to look back on my career and think, 'yes, it has been amaxing and the promotions we've had have been incredible'.

"When Keith and I spoke, it felt that was something I had the biggest chance of doing here."