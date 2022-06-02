Midfielder Lewis leaves Cobblers for League Two rivals

Paul Lewis

Cobblers midfielder Paul Lewis has left the club and joined League Two rivals Tranmere Rovers on a free transfer.

Lewis joined the Cobblers last summer and became a regular for Jon Brady, playing 37 league games before a foot injury ruled him out of the last month of the season.

However, he has now left the club, citing family reasons.

"We sat down with Paul at the end of the season and had a discussion," explained manager Jon Brady.

"I know he really enjoyed his time with us but his family circumstances mean he wants to move back north and we certainly didn't want to stand in his way.

"It suits all involved for this to happen, we part on good terms and wish Paul well for the future.