Midfielder Leonard ready to thrive for Cobblers in competitive arena

Happy to be here... new Cobblers loan signing Marc Leonard

The Brighton & Hove Albion youngster has agreed a season-long loan at Sixfields, and immediately has his sights set on a Football League debut when Town entertain Colchester United on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has made two appearances for the Seagulls first team, both in the Carabao Cup last season, and has also captained their Under-21 side in the Papa John's Trophy - including the south coast club's 2-1 win over the Cobblers at Sixfields last term.

But most of Leonard's football in recent years has come playing for Brighton's Academy team in Premier League 2, and although he has enjoyed that he feels he is ready to make the step up to playing competitive senior football in front of crowds, week in, week out.

Marc Leonard tussles with Arsenal's Salah Oulad M'Hand in a Premier League 2 clash at the Emirates

"I am looking forward to Saturday," said Leonard.

"That is something you maybe don't get at the academy level, and that is something you want to taste when you go out and play first team football, playing in front of fans and playing for three points.

"That part I am really looking forward to.

"What matters in football is putting on a show for the fans, and going out and getting three points and I have not been used to that yet."

Leonard, who hails from Glasgow, is the second young Scot to sign on loan from a Premier League club, following in the footsteps of striker Kieran Bowen who recently joined from Fulham.

And he reiterated Bowen's sentiments that the Cobblers, and in particular boss Jon Brady's, reputation for offering young players first team opportunities was a key reason in him making the move to Northampton.

"I have had a lot of decent conversations with the gaffer here, and also Colin (Calderwood) who works under the gaffer," said Leonard.

"I have heard a lot about the reputation here of young players playing a lot, so that was something I was looking forward to as soon as I heard they were interested and I am glad to be here.

"The reputation the club has for showing faith in young players that have come here on loan.