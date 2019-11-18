Midfielder Green admits 'it's just not good enough' after Crewe's best-laid plans are undone by 'physical' Cobblers

Crewe midfielder Paul Green revealed his side had specifically prepared themselves to face a set-piece barrage from the Cobblers ahead of their 4-1 defeat at the PTS Stadium on Saturday.

But whatever Crewe had planned to deal with Northampton's set-pieces backfired in dramatic fashion as they conceded from two free-kicks inside the first 18 minutes, centre-back Scott Wharton the beneficiary on both occasions.

Sam Hoskins' penalty then gave Crewe a mountain to climb and they were always fighting a loss cause from then on despite Chris Porter's goal shortly before half-time.

Andy Williams' well-taken fourth duly condemned the visitors to only their second away loss of the season.

"During the week the gaffer drilled us on set pieces because that's what Northampton are strong on - set-pieces and free-kicks and things like that," Green revealed afterwards.

"We didn't take our chances and then they snuck a couple of set-pieces and a penalty which killed the game for us really.

"It was nice to get a goal back before half-time to give us a chance, but the fourth goal killed us and it's just not good enough to be honest.

"If we want to do anything in this league we have to cut those stupid goals out. They are a strong, physical team and we are going to come up against more teams like that so we just have to carry on.

"We have been on a great run and it is so frustrating to come to a place like this and know we have had our chances, and if we had taken them then it could have been a different outcome.

"We said during the week 'no silly free-kicks' but we have done that and they scored from them, so in a way it's our own downfall."

Manager David Artell added: “The fourth goal is the worst of the lot for me, it was a Sunday League goal and I told them that afterwards. It was poor and we have to improve. That was a key moment in the game because if we had got it back to 3-2 then who knows?

“There are a couple of them who have come in and apologised for not playing so well. It happens and it is about how we react and getting back to winning ways again.”