New signing Ben Fox.

Manager Jon Brady believes Ben Fox is an ‘excellent signing’ for the Cobblers after the midfielder put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Sixfields.

The 24-year-old has joined permanently from Grimsby Town and caught the eye of several clubs with his performances in the National League play-offs, winning the man of the match award in the final against Solihull Moors.

Fox is the first player through the gates at Sixfields this summer and will bolster Brady’s options in central midfield following the loss of Paul Lewis and the ongoing uncertainty over Shaun McWilliams, who remains in contract negotiations with the club.

Fox started his career at Burton Albion before joining the Mariners last summer. He helped the club win promotion back to League Two but has opted to make the move down south.

"Ben is an excellent signing for us," said Brady. "His form has attracted a lot of interest but he has been on our radar for a while now, he fits the profile we are looking for and we are delighted we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.

"He started his career in the Championship with Burton and then played a lot of his football at League One level.

"He moved in to the National League where his performances have stood out and he’s shown he is more than ready to play at a higher level. He is a player at a good age with a good amount of experience.

"Ben has a lot of drive, ambition and a top class work ethic and attitude. He embraces hard work, he is strong and powerful with a physical presence and can be an asset at set plays. He also gets around the pitch and we think he will prove an excellent addition to the squad.

“Our reputation of improving players was important, we think Ben is a player who can get even better and we are signing him at a very good time.