Midfielder Flores has his contract cancelled by Cobblers
Midfielder Jordan Flores has left the Cobblers after his contract was cancelled.
The 26-year-old joined from Hull City last summer but struggled for regular game-time, making just six league starts.
He hasn't started a game since Northampton's defeat to Bristol Rovers in mid-November.
His contracted has now been cancelled to allow him to find a new club.
"Jordan has the opportunity to find himself another club and we wish him well," said manager Jon Brady.
"Things didn't really work out for Jordan at Sixfields, I am sure he would have wanted to have played more regularly but that wasn't something we could promise him moving forward and so his contract has been cancelled and he is now a free agent.
"We part on good terms and we thank him for his efforts. We wish Jordan well in his next move and his ongoing career."