Midfielder Ben Fox leaves Cobblers and joins League Two outfit on free transfer

Ben Fox

Ben Fox has left Cobblers and joined League Two side Harrogate Town on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old midfielder spent two and a half years at Sixfields, starting 44 games and making a further 20 appearances from the bench, scoring four goals, but his time at the club has been plagued by injury.

Fox has not played since mid-December due to a calf problem but he returned to training last week, however following the January arrivals of midfield pair Terry Taylor and Liam Shaw, his game-time looked set to be limited for the rest of the season. He has therefore left Sixfields on a free for Harrogate, who are 20th in League Two.

"Ben is a top lad and we wish him all the very best," said manager Kevin Nolan."He has fallen down the pecking order a little here with the signings we have been able to bring in to the club during this transfer window.

"Ben was also out of contract here in the summer, so this move gives him and his family the security he needs and hopefully the chance to play regular first team football.

"I am sure he will do well for Harrogate and I think this move works for all parties. We all wish him well, and thank him for his time as a Northampton Town player."