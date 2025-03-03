Midfielder and defender set to return for Cobblers against Stockport County

TJ Eyoma

Top scorer Cameron McGeehan is back from suspension and available to face Stockport County on Tuesday, and defender TJ Eyoma could also return.

McGeehan missed the games against Barnsley and Exeter after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season during the win over Bristol Rovers. Eyoma hasn’t played since being substituted against Huddersfield on February 1st but he’s back in training.

Aaron McGowan, Tyler Magloire, Ben Perry and Dara Costelloe should also all be in contention to face Stockport after coming off at the weekend, but centre-back Jack Baldwin will be sidelined for an unspecified period of time.

"Jack Baldwin has just tweaked his knee a bit and we’re waiting to see how that settles down,” said Kevin Nolan. “He’s gone for a scan so we should know more about that soon but I’m not expecting him back very soon.

"Everybody else is coming back. TJ has been training with us so he should be back in the reckoning, if not tomorrow (Tuesday) then certainly on Saturday, and all the lads came through unscathed from the weekend.

"There were a few lads who tired in Aaron McGowan and Tyler Magloire so we had to make changes. Ben Perry and Dara Costelloe cramped up but that was just because of the sheer hard work they put in. I’m really pleased with them all and I’m finally getting the squad back. I’ve probably got too many now but it’s a nice problem to have.”