News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Liam Roberts joins Cobblers' League One rivals

Roberts made just five starts for Boro last season
By James Heneghan
Published 19th Jul 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST

Cobblers are set to come up against Liam Roberts next season after the goalkeeper joined League One rivals Barnsley on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old spent nine years at Walsall but his breakthrough season came with Northampton in 2021/22. Named Player of the Year after a string of excellent performances between the sticks, Roberts subsequently earned himself a move to Championship side Middlesbrough last summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, having spent most of last season number two to Manchester City loanee Zach Steffen, Roberts has been allowed to leave Teeside for regular game-time in League One.

Liam RobertsLiam Roberts
Liam Roberts
Most Popular

“It’s amazing for me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the season starting, meeting the boys and getting to know all the coaching staff. I’m ready to go, ready to meet all the fans and just crack on with the season.”

Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are happy to be able to bring Liam to Barnsley until the end of the season. He is a player who has experience of playing and excelling in the EFL and will bolster the depth of our goalkeeping department.

“We wish Liam the best of luck and look forward to seeing him in action in a Barnsley shirt.”

Related topics:League OneCobblersBarnsleyMiddlesbroughPlayer of the Year