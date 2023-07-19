Cobblers are set to come up against Liam Roberts next season after the goalkeeper joined League One rivals Barnsley on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old spent nine years at Walsall but his breakthrough season came with Northampton in 2021/22. Named Player of the Year after a string of excellent performances between the sticks, Roberts subsequently earned himself a move to Championship side Middlesbrough last summer.

However, having spent most of last season number two to Manchester City loanee Zach Steffen, Roberts has been allowed to leave Teeside for regular game-time in League One.

“It’s amazing for me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the season starting, meeting the boys and getting to know all the coaching staff. I’m ready to go, ready to meet all the fans and just crack on with the season.”

Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are happy to be able to bring Liam to Barnsley until the end of the season. He is a player who has experience of playing and excelling in the EFL and will bolster the depth of our goalkeeping department.