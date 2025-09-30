Michael Jacobs and Kevin Nolan

Michael Jacobs is very much enjoying working under Kevin Nolan despite a somewhat awkward start to their relationship.

A return to Sixfields was on the cards from an early stage in the summer after Jacobs spoke to Ian Sampson at the end of last season, and it was all confirmed by the middle of June. However, Jacobs did not have Nolan’s number and subsequently missed his new manager’s call just as he jetted off on holiday.

He told the Cobblers Show: "The manager rang me in the summer but I missed his phone call because I was flying to Portugal. I texted him ‘who’s this?’ and as soon as he replied, I thought ‘on no, I’ve messed it up before I’ve even started!’.

"He texted back ‘it’s your gaffer, ring me back’ so I did and to be fair he’s been great with me from the start. I’ve always tried to train as hard as I can as an individual and be as fit as I can and that’s a big thing for the gaffer and that’s what he wants from his players. He wants his players to run and run and keep going.

"Going in, I think people probably thought ‘his legs have gone’ or ‘he’s just coming back for a bit of a jolly up’ because I wasn’t near League One and had just come off playing for Chesterfield in the National League and League Two, but I’ve always been competitive and I knew I still had the quality and capabilities to play at this level if given the opportunity.

"It was about me coming in and trying to produce the best version of myself, but me and Kevin get on really well and he’s been great with me since I came in. I can't ask for any more from the staff or the players. They’ve made me feel so welcome.”