Michael Jacobs aims to bring 'experience' and 'knowhow' to Cobblers

Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs hopes to ‘bring a bit of experience and knowhow’ to the Cobblers changing room after he rejoined the club last week.

The 33-year-old returns to the club where he made his name on a one-year deal, and it's a lot more than just his quality on the pitch that appealed to Kevin Nolan.

Jacobs said: "I caught up with Sammo (Ian Sampson) and he asked if I would be interested and then we got it sorted quickly. It was as simple as that. I'm still very competitive and I want to do well and be successful.

"I've been lucky to play at a high level for a lot of my career. I've been part of really good squads and played with good players. I've taken things from other people and added them to my game.

"Being part of that Chesterfield team that got promoted a couple of years ago, I felt I improved and picked up things. I think I can bring a bit of experience and knowhow to the team in different situations.

"I've spoken to the staff about what my role will be and I feel like I'm coming here as a different player from 15 years ago but hopefully we'll still be as successful.”

Jacobs joined his new team-mates for the first few days of pre-season this week, adding: "I went to Chesterfield late and if you start missing a few weeks of pre-season, you end up playing catch-up and you lose a bit of robustness. It's a good opportunity for me to build relationships with my new team-mates and I'm looking forward to it.”