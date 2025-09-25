Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs has spoken about his ‘frustrating’ start to the season after suffering an injury in training just three days before the opening game of the 2025/26 League One campaign.

Jacobs was in line to start at Wigan Athletic last month after impressing Kevin Nolan in pre-season, but a ‘fiddly’ hamstring problem kept him sidelined for six weeks before he finally made his second Cobblers debut in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie against Chelsea Under-21s.

"It’s been a frustrating time for me after picking up an injury just before the first game of the season,” Jacobs admitted after scoring on his Sixfields return. “I’ve had to be patient because it’s taken a bit of time to get back fit, but I feel good now.

"I had a strong pre-season and I was feeling good going into the season, it was tough but I really enjoyed it, and then I felt something in my hamstring literally three days before the Wigan game and it was one of those fiddly ones that can take a bit of time.

“But I feel really good now and I just need to build myself up again and try and play as much as I can.”

Whilst Jacobs is unlikely to be a 90-minute man every week, he still has the hunger and motivation to play regularly and be part of a successful team.

He added: "I knew my role coming here would be to help the team and help the squad and use my experience to help the lads around me, but when I spoke to the manager on the phone, I told him that I’m still highly competitive and I want to play every week.

"I still have aspirations to do well and I’ve had success at this level before and I want more. As a footballer, as soon as that hunger and desire to play goes away, I think that’s the time to call it a day, but I still come in every day and work as hard as I can.”