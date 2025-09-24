Michael Jacobs admits he was 'nervous' before his second Cobblers debut

Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs admitted he was ‘nervous’ before making his second Cobblers debut against Chelsea Under-21s on Tuesday.

Sixteen years after debuting as a 17-year-old in a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth, also in a Football League Trophy tie, Jacobs graced the Sixfields turf again when starting against Chelsea, and he played a starring role, scoring one and creating another in a 3-0 victory.

"I was playing a bit of out of position at wing-back and I actually felt a little bit nervous before the game,” admitted the 33-year-old. “I’ve played over 500 games in my career for different teams at different levels but it’s been such a long time since I played here and it’s obviously a special feeling to play for your hometown club.

"It was a pleasure to be back out there and play again for this club – it’s been a while! I think it was a great night for us as a whole. The boys who haven’t played much were able to get some minutes in their legs, myself included, and it was so nice to the on the pitch again.”

Nolan has been full of praise for Jacobs ever since he returned to Sixfields in July, and there were more compliments after Tuesday's victory, in which Kamarai Swyer and Elliott List also netted.

"It was great to get Crackers on the pitch,” said Nolan. “I turned round and said to the staff after he scored his goal, I don't think there are many players who could see that and execute it the way he did. That just showed the quality he has. He got the assist for the first goal as well and I thought he had a really good night. He obviously tired in the second half but it was brilliant to get 90 minutes in his legs.

"Kam made a very good contribution as well, so did Valey (Jack Vale), and Jordan Willis and Michael Forbes both did well, as did Jack Burroughs and Joe Wormleighton. There's lots to be happy about.”