Meet the new scholars hoping to make it big at the Cobblers

Cobblers' academy will welcome nine new full-time scholars into the club's youth team for the 2021/22 season.

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:30 pm

The players underwent an induction evening last Thursday and will join up Shane Goddard's squad.

1. James Dadge

James is talented young goalkeeper from Northampton with an excellent range of passing. He has been with the club since U9s.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Brad Smith-Howes

Brad is an attacking right-back from Northampton who has been with the club since U10s.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Reece Irwin

Reece is a centre-back from Northampton who has a physical presence who he loves the defensive side of the game. Reece has been with the Cobblers since U12s.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Ayo Lekuti

Ayo is a left-sided player from Birmingham who is capable of playing either left-back or left-wing. He is a tenacious player who recently joined as a U16 after leaving Coventry City.

Photo: Pete Norton

