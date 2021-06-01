Meet the new scholars hoping to make it big at the Cobblers

The players underwent an induction evening last Thursday and will join up Shane Goddard's squad.
1. James Dadge
James is talented young goalkeeper from Northampton with an excellent range of passing. He has been with the club since U9s.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Brad Smith-Howes
Brad is an attacking right-back from Northampton who has been with the club since U10s.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Reece Irwin
Reece is a centre-back from Northampton who has a physical presence who he loves the defensive side of the game. Reece has been with the Cobblers since U12s.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Ayo Lekuti
Ayo is a left-sided player from Birmingham who is capable of playing either left-back or left-wing. He is a tenacious player who recently joined as a U16 after leaving Coventry City.
Photo: Pete Norton