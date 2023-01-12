News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins is the second highest rated League Two player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

Meet the 20 highest rated League Two players and the Northampton Town, Carlisle United, Newport County, Walsall, AFC Wimbledon and Salford City players who make the cut - in pictures

Sam Hoskins has had a cracking season so far with 16 goals to his name already.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 9:24am

It means he is Northampton Town’s highest rated player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

He has been given a season rating of 7.46, making him the second highest rated player in the league.

Hoskins is joined by team-mate Jon Guthrie in the top 20 best players.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

1. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United)

7.48

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town)

7.46

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.41

Photo: Clive Mason

4. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town)

7.37

Photo: Tony Marshall

