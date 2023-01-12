Sam Hoskins has had a cracking season so far with 16 goals to his name already.

It means he is Northampton Town’s highest rated player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

He has been given a season rating of 7.46, making him the second highest rated player in the league.

Hoskins is joined by team-mate Jon Guthrie in the top 20 best players.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

1. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) 7.48 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) 7.46 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) 7.41 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) 7.37 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales