Meet the 15 most booked League Two players this season and the Northampton Town, Walsall, Newport County, AFC Wimbledon and Stevenage players who feature
It’s probably a little harder these days to be a football hardman.
The days of Norman Hunter, Graeme Souness, Brian Kilcline, Vinnie Jones and the like are long since gone – most likely for the best.
But there are still plenty of players out there who fall foul of the referee far too often for their manager’s liking.
Here we take a look at the 15 most booked League Two players so far this season.
