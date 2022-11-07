News you can trust since 1931
A brilliant season has seen Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins make the whoscored.com's League Two team of the season so far.

Meet League Two's team of the season so far and the Mansfield Town, Crewe Alexandra, Northampton Town, Salford City, Leyton Orient and Bradford City players who make the cut - picture gallery

Picking the best League Two of the season so far is a difficult task to say the least.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 hours ago

Ask two different people and they will without doubt give you two very different teams.

But here is the best team so far, according to the whoscored.com website.

The team has been selected based on a 4-4-2 formation, using the highest player rating for each position. Each rating has been set by the website based on performances so far this season.

We’d love to hear your selection for team of the year. Get in touch via our social media channels, or email your selection – along with formation – to [email protected]

1. Harry Lewis (Bradford City)

Position: Goalkeeper Season rating: 7.08

2. Tyrell Warren (Barrow)

Position: Right back Season rating: 7.08

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

Position: Centre-back Season rating: 7.23

4. Jordan Turnbull (Tranmere Rovers)

Position: Centre-back Season rating: 718

