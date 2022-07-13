What is the best starting side for your club, or even around the league? What would be the best side of only English players, or players under or over the age of 30?

The combinations are as endless as your imagination. But what would the most expensive starting line-up across League Two?

Here we bring you the answers, based on the valuations set by the transfermark.co.uk. This side is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation

1. Tomas Holy - £270,000 Carlisle United keeper Tomas Holy started his career at Sparta Prague before spells with Gillingham and Ipswich Town.

2. Max Clark - £450,000 Former Rochdale defender Max Clark has joined Stevenage for this season and is rated as the most valuable left-back in the league. Former clubs include Hull City and Vitesse Arnhem.

3. Tommy Smith - £585,000 Colchester United's central defender Tommy Smith has bags of experience, including 247 games with Ipswich Town. He is a current New Zealand international.

4. Luke Chambers - £540,000 Colchester United's Luke Chambers joins his club partner in central defence. He has bags of experience at 36 having played 205 times for Nottingham Forest and 376 for Ipswich Town.