Measured Brady won't overreact after Cobblers lose their unbeaten record to Doncaster Rovers

Jon Brady.

A measured Jon Brady was in philosophical mood after his side lost their unbeaten record with Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Doncaster Rovers.

George Miller’s second-half penalty condemned the Cobblers to a narrow defeat after an unusually off-colour showing at Sixfields.

"They came here to stifle the game and we never really got going in the first-half and we were not at our best," admitted Brady.

"We had a few half chances but it took until the last 20 minutes for us to have any real intensity in the game and really break their back-line and get behind them.

"We created a couple of good chances in those last 20 minutes and we could have finished them off but it wasn't to be.

"It was a good tactical battle and in the end they have come out on top. I'm not going to get too high or too low. That's our first defeat since the start of April going back to last season. We need to be better but we know that."

Brady had no issue with the decision to award a penalty against Shaun McWilliams after his challenge on Lee Tomlin, adding: “We should not put ourselves in that position. We should have locked it off in the first place and then we don’t need to get the wrong side but Shaun gets the wrong side.