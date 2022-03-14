McWilliams sent for a scan on injured knee

Shaun McWilliams has been sent for a scan after injuring his knee during Saturday's game at Carlisle United.

The midfielder was not moving freely in the closing stages of the first-half at Brunton Park following a heavy collision on the halfway line.

He did not reappear for the second period and now faces an anxious wait before discovering the extent of the injury, although he has already been ruled out of tomorrow's game at Stevenage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun McWilliams.

"I thought Shaun was playing really well on Saturday," said manager Jon Brady. "He's very dynamic within our group and he is a loss for us.

"We had to adjust and find another way for the second-half and when Bez (Lubala) came on, he was another threat and we looked more attacking and pushed on.

"Shaun will be out on Tuesday. He's gone for a scan on his knee. Him and Jack (Sowerby) have been a good combination in midfield this season but we have found ways to play and win without that combination and now we have to do that again.