Shaun McWilliams says he does not want to leave the Cobblers with his contract set to run out this summer.

The homegrown midfielder, who came through the youth ranks at Sixfields and has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, is one several first-team players set to be out of contract in the summer.

McWilliams said: "I’m one of those players who does think about it but I’ve always just let things play out in the background with all my contracts and that’s what I’ll continue to do.

"There’s seven games to play this season and we’ll just see how things go but there always conversations going on in the background. I think myself and the club both know where we stand and I’m not in a place where I want to leave so we’ll see how it plays out.”

McWilliams has re-established himself in the Cobblers team after injury having started the last two games, including Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at Wycombe.

He added: "We've looked back at it and done our analysis and we feel disappointed because there was nothing in the game. In those sort of games, we should be coming away with a draw.