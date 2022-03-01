McWilliams looking to cut out 'sloppy' bookings to avoid another suspension

Shaun McWilliams admits he needs to stamp out the 'sloppy' bookings if he is to clean up his disciplinary record after serving a two-game suspension.

The homegrown midfielder has picked up 10 yellow cards in only 28 league appearances this season, resulting in a two-game ban.

He returned against Rochdale on Saturday and fortunately avoided another caution. Five more bookings before the end of the season would lead to a three-game suspension.



"It was good to be back and I was happy to be selected because I want to play as many games as possible," said McWilliams.

"Unfortunately we couldn't get the job done but on a personal note it is nice to be back.

"I have picked up a few sloppy bookings off the ball this season so I will have a look at that and try and tone it down a little bit.

"But in terms of tackling, I think i've been fine and will carry on doing that."

Despite McWilliams' return, Cobblers slumped to a timid defeat at Spotland.

"It was a disappointing performance," the 23-year-old admitted. "We haven't had too many of those this season but we just didn't get started.

"The pitch was bobbly but that's not an excuse. It's two teams playing on the same pitch and you have to deal with the conditions you're given.

"We just didn't cause a threat. They were good on the ball and took their one chance so it's disappointing for us.

"We need to forget about it and move on to Tuesday because the games keep coming thick and fast.

"It's probably for the best that we have a game just around the corner. We will rest and prepare and I can guarantee we won't play like that again. Hopefully we can get the place buzzing and put on a show for the fans."

McWilliams is out of contract this summer but he was non-committal when asked for an update on talks over a new deal.