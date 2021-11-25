McWilliams enjoying his blossoming midfield partnership with Sowerby

Shaun McWilliams.

Cobblers midfielder Shaun McWilliams says he is enjoying playing alongside Jack Sowerby in the middle of the park this season.

The two have struck up a strong partnership in central midfield over the last few months, playing a key role in Town's excellent recent form of five wins in seven league games.

The two worked in tandem to largely control the midfield battle at Valley Parade on Saturday and stop Bradford City causing too many problems for the visiting defence.

Both McWilliams and the team missed Sowerby's presence against Bristol Rovers recently, and the pair will be broken up again for this weekend's visit of Leyton Orient with McWilliams suspended.

“I like playing with Jack,” said McWilliams. “He’s a big part of the team and I think we've seen that.

“He’s composed on the ball and he likes to drive forward and keep us on the front foot.

“When you play with someone for a while, you do build that connection naturally but it’s about different playing styles.

“He’s composed on the ball and I like to win the ball and when you have two different styles in midfield, it allows each of you to do your part.

“He can push forward knowing that I’ll be there behind him and breaking the play up.

“When you have that trust, you feel more confident to do your job.”

McWilliams’ work without the ball has always been his big strength but this season there has been clear improvement in possession.

“I know my strengths but you have to look at other areas where you can improve,” added the 23-year-old.

“Looking at previous seasons, I have thought I can improve on the ball so I’ve gone away and worked on it.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the best passer but I do think I have got better this season and I can see that for myself.