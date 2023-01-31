Shaun McWilliams with Sam Hoskins

Shaun McWilliams was delighted just to come through 20 minutes unscathed on his return from injury in Saturday’s excellent 2-0 win at Barrow, let alone take his tally for the season to three goals thanks to a late strike that secured all three points.

There were fears that the 24-year-old would miss a significant chunk of the season after injuring his hamstring during Town’s victory over league leaders Leyton Orient at the start of the month.

However, couple of scans showed no serious damaged and he missed only two matches in the end due to the fact that last weekend’s scheduled fixture against Mansfield Town was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

"I managed to get 20 minutes which I’m happy about,” said McWilliams. “I did my hamstring against Orient but fortunately I only missed two games after the one last week was called off.

"I'm happy to be back fit and the gaffer wanted me to play 20 minutes. I felt good, I'm happy the boys got the win and I scored as well so it was all good.”

McWilliams’ third goal of the season, and fourth in total for the Cobblers, came with five minutes to play when he effectively slide-tackled the ball into the net after Sam Hoskins’ shot was saved.

He added: "The gaffer put me on the right wing and basically he just said to try and play narrow and inside the shape and to get forward and also get forward when I was able to.

"I saw Hosk had a shot and there was an opening for me so I gambled on it. I was surprised it didn't go in given Sam's form but I managed to get on the end of it.

"That's what the manager asks of the wide players in the team – to come inside the field and get in there at the back post and gamble on second balls. That's what I did and luckily it went in."

The midfielder now has three goals in his last 12 appearances; he had one in the previous 168.

"I did say at the start of the season that I want to try and add more goals to my game,” McWilliams added. “The gaffer has given me the licence to get forward and it's paying off.