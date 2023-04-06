McGowan's 'prepared to do anything' to help Cobblers achieve their promotion goal

Aaron McGowan

When footballers talk about how much a club means to them, or how they would be prepared to do anything to win, it can sometimes feel like they are saying it just because it is the right thing to say.

But in McGowan’s case, you know he is being completely sincere. And most importantly, he follows words with actions, as he did so with an immense performance out of position at centre-back against the league’s most physical team in Stevenage on Saturday.

With defensive injuries still causing headaches for manager Jon Brady, it’s likely that McGowan will continue to be needed at centre-half.

"With the injuries we have, there are players who will need to sacrifice themselves in the starting XI,” said Town’s second-in-command. "I'm the one sacrificing myself at the minute but I would do anything for the team and if I can put in a shift like I did against Stevenage on Saturday, it will only help us get more good results."

A very harsh red card against Crawley, and the FA’s baffling failure to overturn it, robbed McGowan of the chance to help Town for three games last month, but that’s only added more fuel to his fire.

"I do feel really good,” he added. “Obviously there was the incident a few weeks ago which was really difficult mentally, but I feel I have come back with a real point to prove.

"Centre-back is probably not where I thought I would be playing when I returned but it is what it is and that's the position we are in and everyone's got to do their bit.”

McGowan had his work cut out agains Stevenage’s physical and belligerent forward line, even more so when his old friend Danny Rose came on at half-time.

"Rosey is very good at what he does and I did enjoy the battle with him,” admitted McGowan. “It was good fun and I love that sort of stuff.

"He's a great lad. I saw him after the game and we said there are no hard feelings. I thought he did well for them when he came on but I wanted to have a little go back at him!”

Everyone of a Cobblers persuasion is craving promotion this season but few are as desperate as McGowan.

That’s partly down to his competitive spirit and will to win but he’s also on a mission to make up for last season, which ended in heartbreak on both a personal level and for the club in general.

An injury meant the 26-year-old sat on the sidelines, helpless, as Cobblers missed out on promotion.

Twelve months on, McGowan and his team-mates have a chance to make amends, and he believes fans have a huge part to play.

"The crowd were excellent against Stevenage, probably the best I've seen them this season,” he added. “It reminded me a bit of the 125th anniversary game last year.

"The fans have been unbelievable and we are going need them for this run-in. We have three home games left and we all know how good they are away from home.

"It's a tough time financially but they always back us and we are grateful for that – we need them at the minute.