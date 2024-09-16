McGowan's love for Cobblers as strong as ever after reaching major milestone

Aaron McGowan

Aaron McGowan hopes his journey with the Cobblers still has a long way to go after he brought up a century of appearances for the club against Wycombe on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signed in 2021, McGowan has been at the forefront of Northampton’s roller-coaster ride over the last three seasons, from the heartache at Barrow to the thrill of promotion and then League One consolidation.

The 28-year-old has also had personal challenges along the way, including injuries and time out of the team, but he’s started all five league games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have been plenty of ups and downs during my time here,” said McGowan. “I’ve been through some rough moments with this football club but it’s been an unbelievable journey so far and I’d love to continue it.

"It’s just a small milestone. The club have given me a lot and I feel I’ve given a lot back so it’s been a good working relationship and long may it continue.

Asked for his high points, McGowan said: "The promotion speaks for itself and then the patch I went through last season. There was a bit of adversity and everyone wrote me off but I came back and proved a few people wrong and that was a high for me.

"I love playing for these people and I love playing for the lads in the dressing room. We have a good relationship but to be honest the personal stuff doesn’t bother me that much. I just want to do my best for the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGowan could not prevent Cobblers from succumbing to defeat against Wycombe on Saturday.

He added: "We will get there but as we’re trying to evolve our play we need to pick up results and I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom.

"We haven’t played at our maximum yet and there are a few things that we need to tighten up. The fans have been great and they know what we are up against this season, but we know what we have in the dressing room and I feel like we will be more than fine.”