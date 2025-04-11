Aaron McGowan

Aaron McGowan says he’s only focused on helping keep Cobblers in League One after being asked about his future on BBC Radio Northampton this week.

The defender, who’s effectively taken over as skipper with club captain Jon Guthrie ruled out for the season, is one of a host of Cobblers players who are out of contract this summer.

"People know me by now and I’m not one of them that puts myself first before the club,” McGowan told the Cobblers Show. “Conversations are to be had and ongoing. Everyone knows I’ve loved my time here but it’s a two-way street and everything has to be right for myself and the club.

"At the moment, it’s tough, and that’s not just for Northampton. That applies to every football club around the country. This is the crunch time of the season. A lot of clubs will have an eye on the future but there's much more important things right now and I fall into that.

"There’s more important things than me getting myself sorted, whatever happens, and the job’s not done. Nobody knows what will happen but I’m just fully focused on the job at hand and that’s how I’ll always be. I’ll never put myself before a football club.”