McGowan tells Cobblers supporters it's time to 'start believing'

Cobblers full-back Aaron McGowan

And the in-form right-back has told the club’s supporters it is time for them to ‘start believing’ their team is the real deal this season.

Cobblers are without a game this weekend after their scheduled clash with Barrow was postponed due to a Covid outbreak among the first team squad at Sixfields.

But no matter what happens on Saturday, Town will remain second in the league two table thanks to a five-point cushion to third-placed Port Vale.

A run of four straight wins, and eight victories in their past 10 league matches, has ensured Town have risen to prominence, emerging as the main challengers to current leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Three successive wins over promotion rivals in Leyton Orient, Exeter City and Harrogate Town has seen Jon Brady’s men open up a six-point gap between them and fourth-placed Newport County with almost half of the season played.

“I think everybody at the club will say the wins over Exeter and Harrogate are the best two consecutive results of the season, got against people around us,” said McGowan.

“Even if you go back to the Leyton Orient game, that is a big nine points.

“I said it weeks ago that we are going under the radar, but we aren’t going under the radar now. We might have a target on our backs, but so be it.”

The impressive Forest Green still hold a four-point advantage over Town and they also have a game in hand, but McGowan believes that top spot is still very much up for grabs - and that the team’s supporters should think exactly the same.

“I think it is fair to say Forest Green have been the most consistent team, and they still have a good gap on us with a game in hand,” said the 25-year-old Liverpudlian.

“We are just trying to be that horrible team that is just trying to claw them in, and we will just keep on going until we can’t claw any more in.

“I think all the fans, and everybody at the club, can start believing now.

“I believed from the first game that we could do it, but I think people are starting to believe in us now and are starting to take notice, but it is what I always knew from the start.”

As it stands, the Cobblers and Swindon Town are the only two teams in the top 10 of league two that have had their games postponed on Saturday.

Forest Green are scheduled to host Mansfield Town, while Port Vale entertain Exeter City.